Alabama scrappy win over Missouri expected to contribute to shockwaves in the AP Top 25.

Number eight ranked Alabama scraped out a 27-24 victory over number fourteen. The Tide sealing the deal with a fourth-quarter interception from Dijon Lee Jr. with 37 seconds left. It’s Alabama’s third straight SEC win, sending the Crimson Tide to 5-1 on the season and emerging as a true contender. That game was among a collection of upsets that sportswriters expect to cause a shakeup in the AP Top 25.

Missouri gave Crimson Tide fans some nail biting moments over the weekend. That includes a fourth quarter touchdown with less than two minutes on the clock. That score brought the Tigers a field goal away from tying the score. The Tide’s Dijon Lee then made an interception with thirty seven seconds left in the game to seal the win. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says he’s felt good about Lee all season long…

"He's a playmaker," DeBoer said. "You know, he's hard to throw around. He tackles well, and so just we trust Him, and we he came in last spring, and you can see he was going to be in the in the rotation, more than likely, and just has continued to get better and better."

Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa next weekend to face Tennessee.

Arch Manning and a stout Texas defense restored faith in the Longhorns with a dominant 23-6 win against Number 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. Number 7 Indiana made a statement with a 30-20 victory over Number 3 Oregon, while Number 4 Ole Miss showed weakness against Washington State, setting the stage for major movement in the top 10.

Number 24 South Florida improved to 5-1 on Friday with a 63-36 win , handing North Texas its first loss of the season. The Bulls returned to the rankings last week after a 54-26 win against Charlotte. It’s the third consecutive outing South Florida has scored 50 or more points.

Number 7 Indiana improved to 6-0 with an impressive road win over Number 3 Oregon led by a dominant Hoosiers pass rush. Indiana is neck and neck with Number 1 Ohio State, tying the Buckeyes' 3-0 conference record.

Number 25 Florida State’s 3-0 start and top-10 days are long gone. The Seminoles lost their third straight game on Saturday, dropping 34-31 to an unranked Pitt team. After losses to Virginia, Miami and now Pitt, Florida State’s immediate future in the poll appears bleak. Number 4 Ole Miss pulled out a 24-21 victory over Washington State in a game that shouldn’t have been close to begin with. The Rebels got off to a slow start, with their first three drives resulting in a turnover on downs, a missed field goal and a fumble.

Ole Miss went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter before a back-and-forth contest in the second half. The Rebels secured the win, but it wasn’t top-five caliber play.

Number 3 Oregon lost to Number 7 Indiana at home — the Ducks' first loss of the season. It was a tough day for quarterback Dante Moore, who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions. Number 6 Oklahoma was outperformed in all three phases against an unranked Texas team on Saturday. Quarterback John Mateer uncharacteristically threw three interceptions in his first outing since undergoing hand surgery in September.

Number 15 Michigan is likely to tumble in the rankings after a 31-13 loss to USC. The Wolverines struggled to slow a USC offense that had the edge in yards from scrimmage (489), first downs (24) and time of possession (33:22).