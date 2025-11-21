Rumor mill reportedly includes Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s possible move to Penn State

Published reports are swirling over what critics say started as a story in the college newspaper at Penn State. Specifically, that the Nittany Lions need a new head coach, and one name in the running is that of the Crimson Tide’s current head coach, Kalen DeBoer. Five days ago, The Daily Collegian ran a piece titled “If Alabama does the unthinkable, is Kalen DeBoer the guy for Penn State?” At first, local news outlets appeared to chortle over the possibility. Now, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated are reporting on it.

DeBoer currently appears to have his hands full right now with a game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, which is the Tide’s last chance to tune up before the Iron Bowl during the weekend after Thanksgiving. The last game of the season for the Tide and Auburn typically means a chance at bragging rights for fans of either of the cross-state rivals.

But then, along came Oklahoma.

Alabama offense appeared lackluster against the Sooners. The first half of The Crimson Tide’s Homecoming game was symbolized by a high snap to kicker Conor Talty. The field goal attempt that could have improved Alabama’s chances in the second half went wide, and Talty’s frustration against Long Snapper David Bird appeared to symbolize it. Television cameras caught the kicker chewing out his team mate all the way into the locker room at halftime. Head coach Kalen DeBoer even commented on it.

“The response and everything like that, not exactly what you want, but it's, it's also an understanding of, you know, how, how important it is to these guys, and they work together relentlessly in practice, I see it,” he said.

Ultimately, Alabama lost to the Sooners, and now the annual Iron Bowl appears a lot more critical if Alabama wants to keep its hopes for a playoff slot alive. The ignominy of the loss to Oklahoma toppled Alabama from a comfortable projected slot in the final four games, where Tide would have waited for lesser teams to slug it out for a chance at advancing for the title. Now, Alabama appears to be one of those also-ran programs. A loss against Auburn could even make matters worse during the post season.

The game of college coaching “musical chairs” was prompted by the firing of Penn State’s James Franklin, who now works for Virginia Tech. Franklin was hired as coach of the Hokies on Monday. That was a little more than a month after he was fired during his 12th season at Penn State. Virginia Tech became the first Power 4 football program to fill a coaching vacancy this season.

Franklin was fired by the Nittany Lions on Oct. 12, a day after they lost at home to Northwestern to fall to 3-3. The 53-year-old Franklin went 104-45 at Penn State, winning a Big Ten championship (in the 2016 season), a Fiesta Bowl (2017) and a Rose Bowl (2022). Last season, he led the Nittany Lions to a first-round victory in the College Football Playoff.

“I’m honored and humbled to join the Hokie family,” Franklin said in a statement. “My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this university, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion. I look forward to getting to work with our players, our staff, and the entire Virginia Tech community.”

Terms of Franklin’s contract were not released. Before he was hired by Virginia Tech, Penn State had been on the hook for a buyout worth nearly $50 million. But Franklin and the Nittany Lions negotiated a settlement under which he’ll be paid $9 million instead, according to multiple reports.

Franklin has a 128-60 overall record, including his three seasons at Vanderbilt. In Blacksburg, he takes over for his former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator, Brent Pry, who was fired on Sept. 14 after the Hokies lost their first three games by an average of 18.7 points. Virginia Tech started 0-3 for the first time since 1987.

Pry went 16-24, including 10-13 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, in his three-plus seasons. The Hokies have since been led by interim coach Philip Montgomery. Franklin was maligned at Penn State for not winning big games — he went 4-21 against teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll — but he brings credibility to a Virginia Tech program that has struggled since Frank Beamer retired in 2015 after 29 years at the helm.

Athletic director Whit Babcock first hired Justin Fuente and then Pry in hopes of continuing the success enjoyed by Beamer, but both coaches floundered. That prompted Virginia Tech President Tim Sands to form a search committee to hire the next coach and limit the scope of Babcock’s role.

The Hokies have just four winning seasons since Beamer’s retirement and six since since Babcock became the AD in 2014.

The committee landed on Franklin, whose Penn State teams won at least 10 games six times during his tenure. Franklin also showed an ability to recruit in Virginia. In 2023, he signed six of the top 10 prospects in the state, according to various recruiting services, and one of his best players in the past five years was Tyler Warren, a tight end from the Richmond area who was a first-round NFL draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts this spring and is flourishing as a rookie.

“His experience, passion, and record of success embody our commitment to compete at the highest level,” Sands said of Franklin in a statement. “His selection is the result of unprecedented collaboration by our athletic administration with university leaders, esteemed alumni, including former NFL coaches and players, and our most dedicated supporters.

“James will provide the leadership and inspiration our student-athletes need, and the performance on the field that our university community, alumni, and fans expect and deserve.”

Virginia Tech has committed to providing Franklin with the resources he needs to be successful. The Board of Visitors approved a plan in late September to add $229 million to the athletic department’s budget over the next four years, primarily to bolster the football program. Half of that money, though, is coming from philanthropy and needs to be raised.