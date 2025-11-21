Digital Media Center
Penn State

  • West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
    News
    Rumor mill reportedly includes Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s possible move to Penn State
    Pat Duggins
    Published reports are swirling over what critics say started as a story in the college newspaper at Penn State. Specifically, that the Nittany Lions need a new head coach, and one name in the running is that of the Crimson Tide’s current head coach, Kalen DeBoer. Five days ago, The Daily Collegian ran a piece titled “If Alabama does the unthinkable, is Kalen DeBoer the guy for Penn State?” At first, local news outlets appeared to chortle over the possibility. Now, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated are reporting on it.