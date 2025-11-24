Former Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones files to run for Governor

Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, whose 2017 election renewed hope for Alabama Democrats, on Monday filed campaign paperwork to run for Alabama governor in 2026.Documents were filed with the Secretary of State's Office, creating a principal campaign committee for Jones to run for governor as a Democrat. A gubernatorial bid by Jones could set up a rematch with U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Republican who defeated Jones in 2020 and is now running for governor.

His entry into the race comes after weeks of speculation and teasing about a possible run as Jones worked to promote Democrats in the Deep South state.

“Stay tuned,” Jones replied at a Blueprint Alabama event when asked if he was going to jump into the governor's race. Jones told The Associated Press this spring that, “One way or another, I am going to stay in the fight.”

Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for Birmingham’s infamous 1963 church bombing, was elected to the Senate in 2017. He defeated Republican Roy Moore, who was wounded by sexual misconduct allegations, in a special election to fill the Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions. Jones lost three years later to Tuberville, a former football coach backed by President Donald Trump.

Republicans have had a lock on the Alabama governor's office for more than 20 years. Former Gov. Don Siegelman was the last Democrat to hold the office but lost in 2002 to Bob Riley by a razor-thin margin.

Kevin Donohoe, a spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, said Democrats have won in other tough states such as Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina, and he said there is an opportunity in Alabama.

“With health care costs rising, schools failing and not enough good-paying jobs, Alabama families are hurting — but Tommy Tuberville would only make things worse. Alabama deserves new leadership that will get results, and there’s an opportunity for a Democrat who fits the state well to make this race competitive," Donohoe said.