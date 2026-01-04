Alabama basketball still winning, following football disappointment

Aden Holloway tied a career-high with 26 points, Labaron Philon Jr. added 17 points and No. 14 Alabama beat Kentucky 89-74 on Saturday. Kentucky fought back from a 21-point deficit, cutting the lead to single digits, 77-68, with 5:38 to play. But the Wildcats were outscored 12-6 down the stretch, with all but two of the Crimson Tide's points being scored by Holloway and Philon.

Holloway, who had five assists, hit 7 of 11 shots, including six of the 15 3-pointers made by Alabama. The Tide entered the game ranked No. 3 in the country in 3-pointers per game at 13.1. Houston Mallette scored 14 and Amari Allen had 11 points and nine rebounds as the Crimson Tide won its fourth straight game over the Wildcats.

Alabama starting center Aiden Sherrell exited the game with a leg injury with 5:49 left in the first half and did not return. Noah Williamson entered in his place and had 10 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes. Kentucky (9-5, 0-1) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but didn’t lead again as Alabama responded with a 9-0 run. The first half was one of the worst offensive a of Kentucky’s season-- scoring just 34 points while shooting 38% from the field and 22% from the 3-point arc.

Otega Oweh had 22 points and Jaland Lowe scored 21 for the Wildcats.

Alabama has won 76 conference games since Nate Oats was hired in 2019. That's the most in the SEC during that span. The Wildcats hosts Missouri on Wednesday. Alabama hits the road to visit No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday.