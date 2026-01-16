Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

Funeral arrangements are set for Civil Rights pioneer

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:08 AM CST
Claudette Colvin shares a moment her attorney from the civil-rights era, Fred Gray, at the press conference after she filed paperwork to have her juvenile record expunged, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. She was arrested for not giving up her seat in 1955. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Claudette Colvin shares a moment her attorney from the civil-rights era, Fred Gray, at the press conference after she filed paperwork to have her juvenile record expunged, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. She was arrested for not giving up her seat in 1955. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Claudette Colvin Foundation announced that a viewing for the civil rights icon will be held on January 23rd at the Bushelon Funeral Home at 1 p.m. APR news reported this week on Colvin's death. Her refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus helped spark the 1956 bus boycott. Her action came before Rosa Parks. Tuskegee attorney Fred Gray represented both women. He told APR news in 2018 how to came back to Montgomery to fight in the courts for civil rights.

 “I got my first opportunity, when Claudette Colvin was arrested on March 2, and E.D. Nixon recommended me to her parents and I represented her before Judge hill in the juvenile court of Montgomery County,” Gray recalled to APR in 2018.

E.D. Nixon was a Montgomery civil rights leader in the 1950’s. The Alabama Public Radio news team spent last year going “behind the scenes” on three moments in the state’s civil rights history. That included the included the seventieth anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott that Claudette Colvin helped to spark.

“We were not only going to be prepared to file a lawsuit, which I was prepared to do for Claudette, and later did in Browder versus Gayle because she was a party in it, but also to try to get the people involved,’ Gray said in 2018.  

Browder versus Gayle was the court case that successfully challenged segregation on Montgomery buses. APR’s investigative series is titled “…a death, a bridge, and a seat on the bus.” You can listen again at apr.org.

Claudette Colvin’s funeral service will be held on January 24th at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.The civil rights icon passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86.
Tags
News Fred GrayMontgomery Bus BoycottMontgomery Bus Boycott playMontgomeryRosa Parks
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate