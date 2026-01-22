Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Utility crews stationed in north Alabama for coming arctic blast

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:22 AM CST
Utility crews work to restore services in Saucier, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2011 after high winds toppled trees and flipped trailers. Tropical Storm Lee is continuing to meander along the Gulf Coast bringing torrential rains and flooding. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
Utility crews work to restore services in Saucier, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2011 after high winds toppled trees and flipped trailers. Tropical Storm Lee is continuing to meander along the Gulf Coast bringing torrential rains and flooding. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Alabama Power Company crews are on standby for power outage repairs in north Alabama this weekend.Nearly two thousand utility crews are for deployment to portions of north Alabama this weekend. This latest forecast models are showing the northern quarter of the state will be hit by a significant winter storm system this weekend.The system will contain a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and ice, creating hazardous driving conditions.Ice accumulation on tree limbs is also expected to result in widespread power outages.

APR news spoke with National Weather Service forecaster Todd Barron about the winter emergency conditions the Tennessee Valley may face over the weekend. Along with dangerously icy roads and brutal temperatures, the possibility of regional power outages came up.

“If we're able to get a lot of ice, and especially a lot of ice on these power lines, if we have power outages, it's going to be cold out there,” Barron warned. “So make sure that we have some sort of heat source, staying warm, staying indoors, doing what you can to stay warm if your house does, in fact, lose power, gas.”

The winter blast is to due to a polar vortex that’s expected to bring brutally cold temperatures to two-thirds of the country by Sunday.Temperatures are dropping below zero in some areas, and strong, gusty winds are creating life-threatening wind chills.Extreme cold warnings and watches are in effect across the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.Wind chills could drop well below zero.The arctic air is forecast to stretch from Texas to the East Coast starting Friday , lasting through the weekend.

The National Weather Service says to expect snow, sleet and freezing rain from the southern Rockies and Mid-South before heading east.Dangerous travel conditions and power outages could cause problems, especially if people lose heat.

The highest snow totals are forecast from Nashville into western North Carolina, with as much as two feet possible in the Appalachians.Even states like Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia could see a foot of snow.
Tags
News Alabama Poweralabama power outagescold weather safetycold weather protectioncold weatherNWSNational Weather Service Huntsville
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate