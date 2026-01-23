Governor Ivey issues emergency declaration ahead of icy weekend

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency ahead of the icy blast approaching the state. Ivey signed the proclamation for nineteen northern counties including Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston.

“In Alabama, we are no stranger to Mother Nature. However, when it comes to winter weather, we are not as familiar. So, as we head into this weekend, I am urging my fellow Alabamians, especially in the northern part of our state, to stay weather aware,” said Governor Ivey. “Based on the current forecast, we have a few concerns, including potentially dangerous driving conditions. For those reasons, I have issued a state of emergency for potentially impacted counties.”

“Our agency has prepared extensively for winter weather, with resources pre-staged for nearly every potential scenario. Our local EMAs continue to do an excellent job preparing their counties and municipalities through coordinated planning and proactive measures,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman. “We are in close communication with our local and state partners and stand ready to provide support as conditions change. As impacts occur, we will assess needs in real time and respond quickly to ensure communities receive the assistance they need.”

Alabama joins at least a dozen states have declared states of emergency ahead of a major winter storm.It's set to begin Friday and impact an area from Texas to New York.All major metro areas from Dallas to New York City are in the storm's path.The storm could bring more than a foot of snow to some areas and sleet and freezing rain to others.The latest forecast shows snowfall totals of six-to-ten inches in Washington, DC, eight-to-12 inches in New York City and between 10 and 16 inches in Boston.