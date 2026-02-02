No Grammy gold for Alabama’s Jason Isbell

Alabama singer and songwriter Jason Isbell will have to be content with just six Grammy awards. The Shoals area music star lost in all three categories in which his first solo acoustic album “Foxes in the Snow” was nominated. Isbell was under consideration, “Best Americana Performance,” “Best Americana Song,” and “Best Folk Album.” Ironically, the singer who “learned the ropes” in the music industry in the Muscle Shoals lost one award to another artist who recorded music in that region of Alabama.

Mavis Staples, of the Staple Singers, won two trophies last night, including one for “Best Americana Performance” for “Beautiful Stranger.” Staples came up during Isbell’s interview on “APR Notebook.” Isbell was mentored by Shoals area bass guitar player David Hood, and it was on Staple’s classic hit “I’ll Take You There,” where Hood played a distinctive bass solo.

“There's something about the way he (Hood) interprets a song that can really make the song more than it would have been otherwise. And I think where I normally start is on “I'll Take You There” when Mavis (Staples) says ‘little David,’ and he (Hood) plays the bass solo, probably the only bass solo of his life, because he just hates playing solos. He would rather be in the background. But that solo, everybody knows that. You know, that's a recognizable part of American art and and I think David really made that song stronger than it would have been with anybody else.”

Elsewhere in the Grammys, Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” closing out a surprising and history-making night. It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

“Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said in his acceptance speech in Spanish, referring to a Puerto Rican colloquialism about the island's small size. “And there is nothing we can’t achieve. Thank God, thank you to the Academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.

“To all the people who worked on this album, thank you mami for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you,” he continued.

Then he switched to English: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”

Harry Styles presented the award — the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for “Harry’s House.” He beat Bad Bunny that year, who was nominated for “Un Verano Sin Ti” -- the first Spanish-language album to be up in the category.

Before that, Olivia Dean was named best new artist.

“I never really imagined that I would be up here,” she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. “I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here … I am a product of bravery, and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won record of the year at an electric 2026 Grammy Awards Sunday night for “Luther.” Cher presented the award and mistakenly said it goes to “Luther Vandross” instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA. One of the song’s producers, Sounwave, began the acceptance speech by saying, “Let’s give a shoutout to the late and great Luther Vandross.”

Lamar also won the first televised award of the night, rap album for “GNX,” accepting the trophy from Queen Latifah and Doechii.

“It’s an honor to be here,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Hip-hop is always going to be right here … We’re gonna be having the culture with us.”

The victory means Lamar broke Jay-Z’s record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys. Jay-Z has 25; after he took home rap album and record of the year, Lamar’s total is 27. Pop vocal album went to Lady Gaga for “Mayhem,” while pop solo performance went to Lola Young for “Messy,” whose speech playfully lived up to the song’s spirit.

“I don’t know what to say,” she joked about “obviously” not having a speech prepared. “I’m very, very grateful for this.”

The inaugural contemporary country album category went to Jelly Roll for “Beautifully Broken.”

This year, the Grammys renamed country album to contemporary country album and added a traditional country album category, a distinction that exists in other genres. But the news arrived right after Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” won best country album, inspiring backlash online.

“I believe music had the power to change my life,” Jelly Roll said in his acceptance speech, which he spent the majority of thanking God.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“To everyone in this room who believes in the power of Black music,” he said, “thank you so much.”