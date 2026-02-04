Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Baldwin County Commissioners vote to restore courier service to local libraries

Alabama Public Radio | By Cori Yonge,
Pat Duggins
Published February 4, 2026 at 9:52 AM CST
Pixabay

The Baldwin County Commission voted Tuesday to terminate the current agreement with area libraries tying courier service to state funds. The libraries have signed new contracts without the funding requirement. The move comes after Fairhope and its residents lost access to the courier when the Alabama Public Library Service  (APLS) denied state funding to the Fairhope library last month. The two sides disagreed over 10 young adult books the state board says meets its definition of sexually explicit. The APLS wanted the books removed from the Fairhope library’s teen section and shelved elsewhere in the library. This week, Baldwin County Administrator Roger Rendleman said the new contracts will restore  Baldwin residents’ access to a large collection of material.
 
“When you take of the largest (libraries) out it hurts everybody,” he said. 
 
Rendleman said the previous contract harkened back to the now defunct Baldwin County Library Cooperative. Wording in that contract initially ensured area libraries could pay for the courier service which costs Baldwin County approximately $60,000 annually. The county now pays for the courier in its entirety. Rendleman said the county’s role with libraries is simply to move books. “The county’s main position, then and now, is making sure that all the citizens in Baldwin County, especially the ones in unincorporated areas have access to libraries regardless of where you live.”

Less than a day before the commission’s vote, members of the Fairhope Library Board unanimously agreed to stand their ground regarding the challenged books. “It’s our feeling that if we’re being asked to move these books, every library in the state should be asked to move these same books,” said Randle Wright, Fairhope Library Board Chair. Wright said the board members see moving the books from the teen room to the adult section as a form of censorship. She added, “My feeling is if you give in to something like this, it’s just a slippery slope to something more.”
Tags
News Alabama Library AssociationBaldwin County CommissionFairhopeEastern Shore Chamber of Commerce
Cori Yonge
Cori Yonge returned to journalism after spending many years in the corporate world. She holds a master’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from The University of Alabama and is excited to be working with the APR news team. Cori has an interest in health, environment, and science reporting and is the winner of both an Associated Press and Sigma Delta Chi award for healthcare related stories. The mother of two daughters, Cori spent twelve years as a Girl Scout leader. Though her daughters are grown, she still enjoys camping with friends and family – especially if that time allows her to do some gourmet outdoor cooking. Cori and her husband Lynn live in Fairhope.
See stories by Cori Yonge
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate