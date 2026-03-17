New name and number for Alabama star football player for 2026.

One of the team's most notable players made two notable changes during the offseason. He added Coleman to his now-hyphenated last name to honor his mother and switched from No. 2 to No. 1, returning to the digit he wore in high school for in-state powerhouse Saraland. Both moves could kick-start a bounceback season for the speedy wideout who struggled to catch the ball last year.

“I have a legacy that I want to write,” Coleman-Williams said Friday. "My mom is a strong part of that. She's my best friend and the name Coleman comes from her. So just want to represent my family to the best of my ability.

“As far as my number, it's just an opportunity to have a hard reset, make me feel like myself again and get ready for a season that doesn't disappoint.”

A preseason All-America selection in 2025, Coleman-Williams had only one 100-yard receiving game last season — in Week 3 against Wisconsin — and led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 13 drops. He finished with 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns after capturing national attention with 45 catches for 857 yards and eight scores as a freshman.

Alabama reached the College Football Playoff but was dominated in the Rose Bowl, losing 38-3 to eventual national champion Indiana.

“Not necessarily a disappointing (season), but I learned a lot of lessons,” Coleman-Williams said. “I'm just thankful for those lessons and thankful for the opportunity to put some better on display this season.”

Alabama is looking for Coleman-Williams to step into a larger leadership role. He is one of only two returning starters on offense — and the only upperclassman. The Crimson Tide will have a new starting quarterback in 2026, and within Coleman-Williams's position group, there's a new position coach (Derrick Nix) and five new players.

Through the first week of spring practice, coach Kalen DeBoer voiced confidence in how Coleman-Williams has adjusted.

“It feels like he’s seeing an opportunity,” DeBoer said. “He continues to raise the work, raise the level and be efficient in it. He’s always worked. I think where he’s focusing that attention is really intentional. It’s great to see his leadership capabilities. Last year I felt like he took a great step, and now it’s on another level. Our team needs that.”

Coleman-Williams said he “1,000%” feels like his old self through the first few days of practice. That's welcome news as the Crimson Tide's quarterback competition, featuring Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, is one of the most high profile in college football. Creating a bond with Coleman-Williams could be key to winning the job.

And with so many new faces on that side of the ball, getting Coleman-Williams back into his freshman form should help him and the offense maximize their potential.

“He’s so naturally talented and he’s such a hard worker and a great kid,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "The ownership he had after the season I think is something that really stands out to me. (We need) a concerted effort on our part to make sure we’re getting him enough touches in every game. If we can’t get him the ball down the field, we got to find a way to get the ball in his hands early.

“He’s shown that he’s really, really electric. If there’s issues with contested catches and things like that, then you got to be more creative and just find ways to get him the football in his hands.”

