Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Laid off workers at Birmingham's new water works go to court

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:22 AM CDT
Pixabay
/
Pixabay

A federal judge in Birmingham is being asked to block recent actions taken by the newly-created Central Alabama Water authority .A lawsuit filed by former board members William Muhammad and Brenda Lewis, seeks a temporary restraining order against CAW and CEO Jeffrey Thompson, after 135 employees were laid off last week. In addition the suit asks for a reversal of a recent decision to transfer additional powers from the board to Thompson.U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco has given Central Alabama Water until March 27th to respond to the complaints.

A new audit of the newly-created water board also points to long term problems. The study says more than half of the treated water system is not being billed to customers.  It attributed the losses between the year two thousand and twenty twenty four on aging infrastructure and faulty billing practices. Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill moving control of the board from Birmingham to its suburbs. The global bond rating agency Standard and Poor's lowered the borrowing rate for the newly-created Central Alabama Water system.

 In addition, the newly revamped water works is taking a hit from Wall Street. The global bond rating agency Standard and Poor's is lowering the borrowing rate for the newly-created Central Alabama Water system. Governor Kay Ivey took control of the board from the city of Birmingham last year and moved it to the suburbs. Mayor Randall Woodfin sued, but a federal judge ruled against an injunction. Critics say the move was cloaked in racism. The city of Birmingham is primarily black and the suburbs mostly white.
Tags
News waterwater infrastructuredrinking waterAlabama WaterBirmingham water board
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate