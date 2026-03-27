All of Alabama on wildfire alert today

The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for the entire state today.Worsening drought conditions, low humidity and strong gusty winds cited as the primary reasons. The advisory means there's an increased risk of wildfires being ignited across the state this weekend.The state agency is also expected to elevate the advisory to a Fire Alert tomorrow, along with possible Red Flag warnings.While there are no statewide bans, the AFC is advising against all outdoor burning until there is a significant amount of rainfall.

State fire officials are reporting wildfires have burned more than 56-hundred acres across Alabama within the past week.The most recent is a 300-acre fire still burning in the Bankhead National Forest area of north Alabama.Firefighters also battled large blazes in Wilcox, Marengo and Montgomery counties.The 600-acre South Sandy Fire in Tuscaloosa and Hale counties has been fully contained.

A brush fire near Gulf State Park earlier this week, forced several beaches to close. Firefighters blamed the incident on a downed powerline, which ignited dry vegetation in the area and caused significant traffic congestion along Highway 59 in Gulf Shores. As a precaution, police closed beach access points in Gulf Shores, Gulf State Park and Orange Beach until further notice. So-far, there have been no reports of injuries.