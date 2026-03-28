Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa are among the Alabama communities where demonstrators will carry signs against the Trump administration. Millions of Americans are expected to protest in cities across the U.S. on Saturday in the latest round of "No Kings" rallies.According to the event website, protests are planned in more than three-thousand locations, including in Minneapolis, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Marchers in Alabama’s Port City and in Tuscaloosa will gather at Government Plaza in both communities. Mobile’s march is at noon, while the Druid City’s will begin at 4 pm. Huntsville’s “No Kings” protest will be held at Big Springs International Park at 1 p.m. Marchers in Selma will gather at Water and Broad Streets at 10 a.m.

Tuscaloosa took part in last October’s preview “No Kings” event.

Hundreds of protesters gathered during the demonstration against Donald Trump and his policies. Events were also planned in Montgomery, Mobile, Birmingham, and Florence as the Federal budget shutdown shows no end in sight. University of Alabama Student Giselle Hernandez wore a t-shirt with the slogan Hey Gringo, I’m legal. She told APR News back in October that she joined the protest over what’s going in her hometown near Chicago.

“I have seen them in my own neighborhood,” she said. “I'm telling you, the grocery store I see the grocery store I usually go every day. I've seen them in my town. Take my neighbors, take workers that I've talked to every day, you know?”

Demonstrators last October also packed spots like New York City's Times Square, the historic Boston Commons, Chicago's Grant Park, and Washington, D.C. T Tuscaloosa motorists along twenty first street in Tuscaloosa saw participants dressed as Uncle Sam, dinosaurs, and the public television character Bluey. Protesters chanted and carried signs with slogans like “End ICE,” and “release the Epstein Files.” Leslie Poss of Tuscaloosa chose her words carefully on why she took part.

“I want my voice to be heard,” she told APR in October. “I want my voice to be counted. I want elections to continue and to be to be free and fair and for everybody who has the right to vote to be able to vote.”

Celebrities will be attending some of the protests, including Bruce Springsteen, who will perform at the Minneapolis protest, and Robert De Niro, who will be at the New York protest.These are the first "No Kings" protests to be held since the fatal shootings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis, and since the start of the Iran war.