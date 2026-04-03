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Governor Ivey heads home after hospital stay

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:22 AM CDT
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)
Julie Bennett/AP
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FR170675 AP
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing a procedure to remove fluid pressing against her lung. Ivey, 81, is recovering at the Governor's Mansion after staying two nights at a hospital in Montgomery, her office said. She will work from the residence and is expected to be back in the Capitol office next week.

“The governor is also extremely grateful to the people of Alabama for their outpouring of support,” spokesperson Gina Maiola said. “She is thankful for their prayers and enjoyed their many messages of well-wishes.”

The governor's office announced Tuesday that Ivey was undergoing the procedure. The fluid pressing against her lung was discovered after Ivey visited her doctor because she felt discomfort in her left side and had recently experienced some shortness of breath.

Her office did not disclose a reason for the fluid build-up.

Ivey announced in 2019 that she was undergoing radiation for lung cancer. The governor described it as a small localized spot. Her office said in 2020 that scans indicated the treatment was successful and she was disease-free.
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News Governor Kay Iveylung cancerLegislatureMontgomery
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
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