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Former Alabama football tackle pleads guilty to fraud

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
FILE - Alabama's Luther Davis (96) reacts after their 32-13 win over Florida in the SEC championship NCAA college football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Dec. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Dave Martin/AP
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FR159046 AP
FILE - Alabama's Luther Davis (96) reacts after their 32-13 win over Florida in the SEC championship NCAA college football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Dec. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

A former defensive tackle at the University of Alabama pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding investors of millions of dollars by putting on makeup and wigs to impersonate NFL players. Luther Davis entered guilty pleas in federal court in Atlanta to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. CJ Evins, who was accused of executing the scheme with Davis, also pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Prosecutors say Davis wore disguises on multiple video calls with investors in 2024 to impersonate three different NFL players. He wore makeup and a wig once, a wig a second time and a do-rag-style head covering on a third call. Davis was accused of impersonating fellow Alabama player Xavier McKinney, as well as Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix, Junior, and former Cleveland Browns player David Njoku. Davis and a co-conspirator alleged arranged twenty million dollars in fraudulent loans. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one counts of aggravated identity theft.

A court filing last month says none of the NFL players had authorized Davis and Evins to obtain loans. In addition to wearing disguises, prosecutors say Davis used fake driver’s licenses with photos of the players that could be found online.

The scheme brought in nearly $20 million from at least 13 fraudulent loans that Davis and Evins used to buy real estate, jewelry and cars, according to the complaint. Davis was a national champion with the Crimson Tide in 2010. His recruitment by now retired head coach Nick Saban was considered a victory as Alabama moved toward his first of six national titles in Tuscaloosa.
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News Alabama Coach Nick SabanCrimson Tide footballAlabama Crimson TideAlabama BCS championshipBCS national title gameFraudwire fraud
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
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