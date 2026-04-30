Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Coach: Alabama basketball player's future on team depends on drug case outcome

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:29 AM CDT
FILE - Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) looks to shoot past Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
FILE - Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) looks to shoot past Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats says suspended guard Aden Holloway has a scholarship awaiting for him...depending on the outcome of his marijuana case,

Holloway was arrested on felony drug charges and subsequently banned from campus days before the start of the NCAA Tournament. His arraignment was scheduled for June 16, but Holloway has waived that court date and his attorney, Jason Neff, planned to file a formal plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to an AL.com report.

Depending on the outcome, Holloway could end up back with the team.

“There’s a lot of stuff you’ve got to sort through on the legal side of things before we kind of get to that question,” Oats said during a PGA Tour Champions event in Birmingham, Alabama. "We’ve got to let that play out. There will be a scholarship still once all that clears, and hopefully he’s able to get that positive outcome. But we’ve kind of got to let the process play through.”

Holloway, second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points a game last season, was arrested March 16 after authorities found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment. He was suspended indefinitely and has since been indicted on four charges, including illegal possession of a prescription and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

Holloway was the team's best 3-point shooter last season, making 43.8% from behind the arc. He's one of a few players whose statuses are in limbo for next season.

Rising sophomore Amari Allen entered the 2026 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, and redshirt freshman Collins Onyejiaka has not been cleared to return after sitting out last season because of a heart condition.

Oats said the program has plans in place to handle whatever happens with the trio moving forward.

“We’ve got scholarships open,” Oats said. “If this happens, we’ve got to pivot this way. If this happens, we’ve got to pivot that way. We’ve definitely got a plan for if we have (Allen or Holloway), or both, or neither back. It does make it a little more difficult with the timing of it all, but we’ve got a plan each way.”
Tags
News Nate OatsMen's BasketballMarch MadnessUniversity of Alabamamarijuana
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate