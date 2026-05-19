Remembering the attacks on the Freedom Riders in Alabama in May of 1961

It was on May 20, 1961 when a group of civil rights activists known as the Freedom Riders arrived by bus in Montgomery. An angry white mob was waiting for them at the Greyhound Bus Station in Alabama’s Capitol city. The attackers used baseball bats and iron pipes to beat the Freedom Riders, which included future Georgia Congressman John Lewis. The Montgomery attack followed similar violence in Birmingham and Anniston earlier in the month.

The activists rode by bus to Alabama to test and support the U.S. Supreme Court decision Boynton versus Virginia which declared segregated buses and terminals to be unconstitutional. The Greyhound Bus Station where the attack occurred is now the Freedom Rides Museum.

In 1961, civil rights activists set out to test a 1960 Supreme Court decision in Boynton v. Virginia that segregation of interstate transportation facilities, including bus terminals, was unconstitutional. The Freedom Riders planned to integrate bus terminal waiting rooms, restaurants, and other services at bus stops throughout the South, where local Jim Crow laws preserved racial segregation in defiance of federal law.

Organized by the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), two groups of riders left Washington, DC on May 4, 1961. Among the original group of freedom riders was John Lewis (1940-2020). Lewis, the legendary civil rights activist and a member of the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020, was beaten up and imprisoned for 40 days while participating in the Freedom Rides.

The two buses (one a Greyhound bus and one a Trailways bus) that set out from Washington, DC arrived in Alabama on May 14, 1961, where they were met by members of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacist mobs. When the Greyhound bus arrived in Anniston on that afternoon they found the terminal locked. A mob organized by the Ku Klux Klan attacked the bus, smashing windows, slashing tires and denting the outside of the bus.

The bus left Anniston but was soon abandoned by its police escort just six miles out of town on Route 202, where it was again surrounded by an angry white mob. A member of the crowd tossed a firebomb through a broken window, others tried to block the doors, forcing the Freedom Riders to escape through a window. The Freedom Riders were finally rescued by a convoy from the Black community in Birmingham organized by Civil Rights Leader, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

When Governor John Patterson announced that he was unable to guarantee the safety of the Freedom Riders in Alabama, seventeen of the group were forced to fly to New Orleans, after enduring hours of delays because of bomb threats at the Birmingham airport.

After the violence in Anniston and Birmingham, CORE leaders, concerned for the safety of the Freedom Riders, were ready to cut short the protest itinerary. Nashville activist and civil rights leader Diane Nash, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), was determined to continue the struggle. Over the next months, Nash organized students to continue the Freedom Rides and became a spokesperson for the movement, meeting with the press and government officials.

When Freedom Riders, including John Lewis and Jim Zwerg, were beaten in Montgomery, Ala., on May 20th, Nash was not deterred; “…it would be a mistake to believe an incident of violence would end our efforts. Violence usually serves to strengthen us.”

Over 400 Freedom Riders participated in the movement, and over 300 were arrested and jailed, mainly in Mississippi, burdening the jail and court systems there for months. The courage and resilience of the Freedom Riders inspired a generation of students and activists who witnessed the power of nonviolent protest. Tactics used by the Freedom Riders were adopted in the ongoing struggle for voting rights, integration and racial equality.

On September 22, 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) outlawed discriminatory seating practices on interstate buses and ordered that “Whites Only” signs be removed by November 1. Birmingham, Alabama did not comply until January 1962. Three years after the first Freedom Ride, the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, outlawing segregation in public facilities in all parts of the United States.