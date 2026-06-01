It's Alabama and Texas Tech in the semifinals for the women's softball College World Series

It’s the Crimson Tide and the Red Raiders in tonight’s women’s softball College World Series. Marlie Giles homered and drove in four runs, Jocelyn Briski threw a complete-game one-hitter, and top-seeded Alabama ended Nebraska's 27-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory on Saturday to improve to 2-0 at the Women's College World Series. Briski (25-3), the SEC Pitcher of the Year, struck out six with no walks. It was Alabama's fourth one-hitter in seven NCAA Tournament games this season.

Kaitlyn Terry allowed two runs in five innings and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, leading the way for Texas Tech in an 8-7 victory over UCLA on Sunday at the Women’s College World Series. Terry's double in the ninth inning scored Taylor Pannell to make it 7-6 and she scored an insurance run on an error later in the inning. UCLA rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Woolery drove in Rylee Slimp with a one-out single. NiJaree Canady came in to pitch and ended the game on a flyout and a strikeout. Texas Tech advances to the national semifinals against Alabama on Monday. The Red Raiders will need two wins to advance to the championship series for the second consecutive season.

Alabama (56-7) advanced to the national semifinals with a 2-0 record with the win over Nebraska. Catcher Marlie Giles homered off Nebraska's Jordy Frahm with two outs in the first inning, staking Alabama to an early 3-0 lead. Giles' sacrifice fly in the third inning off of Alexis Jensen made it 4-0. Briski retired the first 11 batters before Hannah Camenzind homered to center field with two outs in the fourth.

Alabama leadoff hitter Jena Young delivered an RBI-single in the fourth, extending her on-base streak to seven in a row — all of her at-bats in the World Series. She was 2 for 2 and walked once on Saturday. Frahm (27-5), the 2025 and 2026 NFCA National Player of the Year, gave up three hits and three runs in two full innings. Alabama, with 16 WCWS appearances this century, won its only championship in 2012.