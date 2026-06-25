Alabama communities gear up to celebrate America's 250th

Alabama wasn’t one of the thirteen original colonies that became the United States. That’s stopping local communities from taking part in the upcoming observance of America’s two hundred and fiftieth anniversary.

“Welcome! I'm so glad that you've come by to see me in my final resting place. My name is Richard Inge. I was born 1754 in King and Queen County, Virginia,” said historian Richard Rhone.

We're at the Greenwood Cemetery in Tuscaloosa, and Rhone is dressed for the occasion. He's in a gray wig, a long tan vest, short pants, and black shoes with big buckles.

Pat Duggins Re-enactor Richard Rhone as Revolutionary war patriot Richard Inge, who's interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuscaloosa.

“When the war for the revolution broke out, I joined, and I was fortunate. I served under General Lafayette. Rhone is the reenactor in the guise of Richard Inge. He is one of the five verified Revolutionary War patriots buried here at Greenwood. Rhone's tri-cornered hat and blue army coat is draped over the black gates around the graves of Richard Inge and some of his family.

“I was fortunate to fall in love,” said Rhone as Richard Inge. “I met a young lady named Savory Johnson.”

The event was staged by the local Daughters of the American Revolution and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Tuscaloosa.

“Ollie is about, you know, yes, Lifelong Learning is in the title, right?” said Sara Brunow. She’s program director at the institute, which goes by the nickname of Olli.

“And so this particular project is very much about collaborating with the community to be able to look at, look at the past to celebrate aspects of it, to learn more about it, etc.” she said.

Tuscaloosa isn't the only Alabama city staging events around America's 250th Elmore County is too. The community just north of the state's capital of Montgomery was named for the Revolutionary War General John Archer Elmore.

“We started with our events back in July of 2025,” said Sharon Fox with the Elmore County Museum. She says their exhibit is focusing on two people with ties both to Elmore County and the war for independence.

Pat Duggins Grave marker of Revolutionary War patriot Samuel Morrow, Greenwood Cemetery

“Abraham Mordecai, who's the first documented Jewish Revolutionary War soldier who resided in Alabama before it was Alabama, and then we've had things like Deborah Simpson or Sampson, who was one of the best known female soldiers in the war,” said Fox.

Tuscaloosa and Elmore County are joining towns in all 50 states in what organizers of America's 250th call an upcoming national block party.

“Taylor Hicks, Miles Morgan, the Blind Boys of Alabama, The Muscle Shoals All Stars,” said Melanie Poole with the Alabama USA 250th Committee. She says the state has a lot going on.

“Damon Johnson, Lolly Lee, PJ Spraggins, and a whole lot more. You can see the entire list of musical acts, as well as other entertainment, at the website Sweet Home Two fifty.com,” she added.

“I have another proud moment that you will like, particularly, and that is in 1831. The call went out from the state legislature for contributions to build a University of Alabama,” continued Richard Rhone, reacting Revolutionary War patriot Richard Inge.

Visitors to Tuscaloosa's Greenwood Cemetery can dive into the city's Revolutionary War history long after reenactor Richard Rhone hangs up his tri-cornered hat. The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution put QR codes at each grave of Greenwood's five colonial soldiers. Visitors can read about Richard Inge, as well as the other patriots who fought for American independence.