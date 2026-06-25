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ESPN: Former Alabama football star faces felony charges in Florida

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:54 AM CDT
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) dive in for a touchdown defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/AP
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FR170444 AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) dive in for a touchdown defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

ESPN is reporting that Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested in Tampa, Florida. The case stems from an alleged case of robbery and kidnapping in early February. Tampa police previously arrested six other people in an alleged targeted armed robbery. Investigators say three victims were pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and robbed.

Prosecutors say police call Arnold the primary conspirator in the incident to lure the three men to an apartment where the assault occurred. The former Crimson Tide athlete turned himself in to authorities in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night. He faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. These charges could mean life in prison.

which carry a potential sentence of life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County court Thursday afternoon.
The state attorney's office said it would file a pretrial motion to keep Arnold in jail until trial. A date for that hearing has not been set. Investigators say the incident began after Arnold’s personal property was stolen from an Airbnb in Largo, Florida. The athlete reported the theft, valued at $250,000 to the Largo Police Department back in February. Tampa police say two of the three victims in the kidnapping case took part in the theft.

Terrion Arnold’s representatives said in a statement released to the press…

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The Lions had no comment.
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Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
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