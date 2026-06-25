Tuscaloosa’s BF Goodrich plant to close, over 1,000 jobs expected to be lost

Michelin North America plans to close its B.F. Goodrich tire plant in Tuscaloosa. The move could cost over a thousand jobs by the end of 2028. The company says the change is part of a reorganization of its U.S. manufacturing network for the B.F. Goodrich brand. All of the work is expected to move to its Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The phase-out is scheduled to begin early next year. All operations at the Tuscaloosa facility are expected to conclude by year-end 2028. Michelin said no employee separations are anticipated in the immediate future as transition plans continue to be developed. Company officials say long-term operational challenges and market pressures as the primary reasons behind the decision.

Michelin says both the Tuscaloosa and Fort Wayne plants are operating well below their designed production levels, which was no longer sustainable. However, the company says the infrastructure at its Indiana plant made it the viable option to remain open over the Alabama factory.

Terry Redmile, Michelin's Senior Vice President for Manufacturing Operations in the Americas. He acknowledged the significance of the decision and the role Tuscaloosa employees have played in B.F. Goodrich's success. He added that the company was unable to identify a viable path forward that would the Alabama facility to stay open.

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The announcement prompted a temporary shutdown of operations at the Tuscaloosa plant. That allowed company leaders to meet directly with employees to discuss the change. Michelin said production is expected to resume on Monday and continue during wind-down process leading to closure in 2028. Michelin also pledged to support workers throughout the transition and to help employees prepare for future career opportunities.

The closure marks a big change for Tuscaloosa and represents one of the area's largest loss of industrial jobs in recent years.

