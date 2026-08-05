Alabama hospital earns national ranking from U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News and World Report named hospitals nationally for a list of specialties as well as those that were high performing on a state by state basis. The Hospital at the University of Alabama Birmingham is ranked number eleven in the U.S. for rheumatology and number forty eight for obstetrics and gynecology. UAB was the only facility in the state to gain national recognition. It was also ranked as the best hospital in Alabama.

UAB St. Vincent’s came in at number two, and Birmingham’s Grandview Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, and Mobile Infirmary Medical Center all tied for third. U.S. News and World Report named an honor roll of twenty top hospitals including The Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital.

U.S. News & World Report ranked hospitals for specialities including cancer, cardiology, heart & vascular surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, obstetrics & gynecology, neurology & neurosurgery,ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology & lung surgery, rheumatology, urology. The news site says its report is based on metrics including Medicare claims, survival rates for serious cases, and whether patients were able to return home as opposed to being moved to another hospital.