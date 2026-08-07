The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract extension with Jahmyr Gibbs, a three-year deal worth up to $75.7 million that his agents say makes him the NFL’s newest highest-paid running back. The former star player for the Crimson Tide was coached by Nick Saban during his one season in 2022. Gibbs transferred to Tuscaloosa after two seasons at Georgia Tech.

Athletes First announced the deal Thursday, hours after Gibbs took the field for the first time since the Lions’ training camp started. His agents also noted the new contract includes $51.5 million guaranteed for the Pro Bowler.

Two days earlier, Atlanta briefly made Bijan Robinson the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

Gibbs had been participating in meetings at camp, but Thursday was his first appearance on the field, an indication the Lions and his agents were close to a deal. Gibbs held his right arm high and gave a thumbs-up when asked if an agreement was close as he walked off the practice field.

He rushed for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 77 receptions for 616 yards and five scores in 2025.

A former running back the Crimson Tide reportedly has sixty seven million reasons to smile today. The Detroit Lions extended the contract for three-time Pro Bowl player Jahmyr Gibbs. The new deal makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Gibbs and the Lions reached agreement Thursday on a three-year, $67.5 million deal that could be worth up to $75.75 million and includes $51.5 million guaranteed, agent Todd France of Athletes First announced on Instagram.

The record deal surpasses the extension Bijan Robinson signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. Robinson's extension is for three years and $66.75 million and could be worth up to $75 million (including $51 million guaranteed at signing).

ESPN notes how since being drafted at number twelve in 2023, Gibbs, emerged as one of the most productive offensive players in NFL history. He split his time on the field with David Montgomery during his tenure with the Lions. Still, Gibbs has almost fifty career touchdowns. That’s the most in NFL history for a player through his first three seasons, beating former Lions great Barry Sanders. ESPN says Gibbs' 3,580 rushing yards are the 22nd most for any player during their first three years since those statistics were first recorded in 1932.