Big shakeup for UAB sports program

UAB athletic director Mark Ingram is leaving after 11 years, with his departure announced Tuesday by the university as an agreement to “part ways.” Andy Kennedy, the men's basketball coach, will be UAB's interim athletic director during the search for Ingram's replacement.

“Our commitment to athletics has never been stronger,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said in a statement. “We are excited about the future and focused on supporting our student-athletes, coaches and fans as we continue to build on UAB’s momentum.”

Ingram took over as athletic director in 2015, months after UAB shut down the football program only to see it revived with new facilities and investments. Ingram hired Kennedy in 2020 and oversaw a move to the American Conference.

He also hired Trent Dilfer to coach football. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback made the jump to college after he coached a Tennessee high school to three state title games in four seasons. But the Blazers went 4-8 in 2023 and 3-9 in 2024. After a 2-4 start last year, UAB fired Dilfer.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together and grateful for the relationships that made those successes possible,” Ingram said in a statement. “I wish everyone connected with UAB Athletics great success in the future. I leave with tremendous pride in what we accomplished together.”

Kennedy has won at least 20 games each season since taking over, and he has led the Blazers to two NCAA Tournament berths.