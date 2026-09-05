Alabama outshines East Carolina despite mistakes on the field

Alabama’s first possession seemed a little shaky during Saturday’s season opener against East Carolina. But after that, the Crimson Tide bounced back to a forty eight to ten victory over the Pirates. Star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams dropped two passes in the first half and quarterback Keelon Russell fumbled in the second half. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says the heat that felt like one hundred and ten degrees inside Bryant Denny Stadium wasn’t the issue…

“It was it was a hot fall camp, and I think they did a good job all week long preparing with the hydration and things that they needed to do to go out there,” DeBoer said. “And I think any execution errors I think are are part of something else, you know, not not the fatigue or anything like that.”

You know, we can get nitpick- nitpicky on on some things as well that just would have affected maybe the operation, but it was to be expected. And I think he got better with those things as the game went on,” DeBoer said.

Russell, a sophomore making his first career start after beating out Austin Mack during training camp, ran for 86 yards and a score. He also threw for 249 yards, including 130 of those to Ryan Coleman-Williams. Russell also showed why Alabama entrusted him with the offense. His ability to escape pressure and create plays with his legs was apparent from the opening drive when he broke free from pressure for a 23-yard run.

“I think he’s just a tough guy to defend,” DeBoer said. “I thought he took advantage of his ability.”

Russell directed five consecutive scoring drives to start the game, and Alabama (1-0) finished with 480 yards and 27 first downs. The Crimson Tide, who ranked 15th in the Southeastern Conference in rushing last season, totaled 227 yards on the ground.

East Carolina (0-1) managed just 162 yards and five first downs. The Pirates were 0 for 9 on third down and gained 2 yards on 22 carries.

Mitch Griffis completed 10 of 16 passes for 137 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. For Alabama’s defense, the 2 rushing yards are the fewest they have allowed against an FBS opponent since Mississippi State had (minus)-1 in 2021.

Russell made a few mistakes, including a fumble in the third quarter. But he ended up with more positives than negatives, including connecting with Coleman-Williams for a 58-yard gain.

“I think there were some operational things pre-snap that caused us to use timeouts,” DeBoer said. “But it was to be expected. And I think he got better as the game went on.”