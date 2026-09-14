FBI hopes tip line will lead to clues to Tuscaloosa shooting incident

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping that photos taken Saturday night in Tuscaloosa will lead to clues to a shooting that left eight people injured. Similar efforts helped cracked cases like the Brown University shooting in 2025. The agency says it frequently sets up localized digital media tip lines following mass shootings to rapidly collect evidence from witnesses. This can include digital photos, cell phone videos, surveillance tapes, and dashcam footage directly to investigators.

In the 2025 Brown campus shooting, multiple published reports say a student identified as “John” posted on the website Reddit that he recognized the suspect’s photo released by police. Other users of the online chatroom urged him to contact authorities. An anonymous source reportedly flagged “John’s” comments and submitted them to local lawmen. The witness later came forward and spoke with the FBI.

CNN credits that tip with helping law enforcement with details about the suspect’s vehicle. The gunman opened fire at Brown University’s engineering building before shooting a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology at his home days later. The Reddit tip reportedly helped officers find suspect’s rental car, which they traced to a nearby storage facility where the shooter was found dead.

Birmingham based FBI agents and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident where eight people were injured in a West Tuscaloosa shooting Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded Saturday night after getting reports of multiple people being shot.

The shooting happened where an outdoor neighborhood block party had been held earlier in the day, which was permitted by the City of Tuscaloosa until 10 p.m. Initial reports suggested seven people, including juveniles, were injured. Three of those were deemed serious. An additional eighth person later arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center. All of the victims are reported in stable condition.