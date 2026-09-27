Alabama may quiet concerns over slow starts, following defeat of South Carolina

Keelon Russell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 8 Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 on Saturday night. Ryan Coleman-Williams caught two TD passes, and Red Morgan returned an interception for a score for the Crimson Tide.

Russell completed 21 of 27 passes as Alabama answered a sluggish third quarter with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Gamecocks pulled within 35-18 before Alabama regained control.

“Thought we did a pretty good job playing clean football,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Had a few penalties, but I thought our emotional maturity just when a couple times it got a little chippy there — I thought our guys do a really good job of putting the team first. Proud of them for that.”

Daniel Hill’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that consumed 6:43 and stretched the lead to 42-18. Russell added a 9-yard scoring run after Dijon Lee Jr. forced a fumble that Luke Metz recovered.

Alabama scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions, beginning with Russell’s 75-yard pass to Lotzeir Brooks.

Coleman-Williams caught 32- and 42-yard TDs, and Josh Ford added a one-handed TD reception. Morgan’s 23-yard interception return pushed the lead to 35-3 in the second quarter.

“I thought he made some more strides again tonight with his playmaking ability,” DeBoer said of Russell.

DeBoer pointed to Russell’s improving timing and accuracy, which gave his receivers opportunities to catch passes in stride and gain yards after the catch. Russell hit multiple wide-open receivers downfield and hurt South Carolina with his ability to extend plays.

LaNorris Sellers led the way for the Gamecocks, throwing for 185 yards with a touchdown to Nyck Harbor and an interception, and running for 72 yards. Matt Fuller added 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“In this league, if you don’t finish drives in the red zone and you turn the ball over and you give up explosives on defense, which is what we did tonight, that’s a recipe for what happened,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

The Gamecocks came away empty on their first two possessions despite moving inside Alabama’s 30-yard line both times.

“I’m the head coach. This is on me,” Beamer said. “I’ve got to get us playing more consistent football for four quarters and not as up and down as we are right now.”

After pushing Alabama in two close losses the past two seasons, the Gamecocks took a step backward, adding to the pressure on Beamer. The Crimson Tide quieted concerns about slow starts and recovered from a third-quarter lull. With five currently ranked opponents ahead, sustaining that intensity will be essential to proving itself as a top contender in the SEC.