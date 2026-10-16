The Kentuck Festival of the Arts returns to Snow Hinton Park tomorrow

The Kentuck Arts Festival is gearing up for its 55th edition this weekend. The annual event has received awards for its showcases of creativity and culture, including being named "Best of Bama" by Alabama Magazine in both 2018 and 2024.

The festival, held at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa, attracts around 15,000 visitors from all across the country. Tents featuring art and the artists aren't the only thing provided, as attendees are able to enjoy live music, food and spoken word performances. Kentuck Art Center's Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Williams says that the festival's "guest artists" program is what really separates it from other artistic outings across the nation.



"Our guest artist program is kind of the heart of the Kentuck festival," Williams said. "A lot of the artists who are a part of that program have been coming longer than I have been alive, and I am 30 years old."



"They are significant artists who may not do other art festivals, but they're willing to come here because of the community and atmosphere we create,” she added,



The festival's longest tenured guest artist is Charlie "Tin Man" Lucas, who garnered his nickname from turning scrap metal into incredible sculptures.



Helping children build a love for art has been emphasized by the Kentuck Art Center, with kids under 12 being able to enter the festival free of charge. Activities such as tie dye, clay, drawing, paper marbling, and Chinese calligraphy are available for them to participate in.



"When you are exposed to art as a little kid, it is important to your development." Williams said. It's important to problem solving skills, creative thinking, socio-emotional skills... when you fall in love with the arts at a young age, it lasts."



The event also serves as a huge economy boost to the city of Tuscaloosa, bringing in an estimated $5 million in only two days. While the festival serves as Kentuck Art Center's flagship event, the organization provides many other opportunities for members of the Tuscaloosa and Northport community to get in touch with their artistic side. Across the two center's two campuses, citizens have the ability to view galleries, rotating exhibitions and take classes prioritizing painting and drawing.



"Anything you want to learn art-wise; we try to accommodate," Williams said.



Despite being centered around art, there are many parts of the festival that cater to those who may have other interests.



"Even if art maybe isn't your favorite thing on the planet like it is mine, there is something for everyone when you come to the Kentuck festival," Williams said. Whether it's food, music or the kids' activities, there's something for you."













