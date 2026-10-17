A tough day for Alabama and a good one for Auburn

Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, lifting number fourteen ranked Volunteer over number six Alabama 26-10. The Crimson Tide have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2007 after also losing to top ranked Georgia last week. The Bulldogs faced its own agony of defeat today by falling to Auburn twenty seven to twenty four.

During the Tide game against the Volunteers. Tennessee relied on a stout defense and the steady play of quarterback George MacIntyre to win their third straight game. Alabama had just 201 yards of total offense, including 54 rushing, and turned the ball over four times. Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 147 yards and scored the only touchdown on a 19-yard run. Alabama lost two fumbles, and Russell threw two interceptions. Tennessee led 12-10 at halftime after both offenses struggled. The teams combined for five turnovers and were 3 of 17 in third-down conversions.

The Crimson Tide generated just 93 yards of offense in the first half while coming up empty on all seven third-down tries. The Vols knocked on the door throughout the half but could only manage four field goals by Cooper Ranvier.

Though Tennessee quarterback position is still very much a work in progress, it was good enough to pull out the victory. The Vols’ running game, led by Bishop, continues to be the effective part of the offense. Tennessee will likely emerge in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 and is a legitimate contender for a College Football Playoff spot.

During the Georgia/Auburn game, Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired and Auburn, led by quarterback Byrum Brown's dominant running game, upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on Saturday. It’s the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a long game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble with 58 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs driving for a potential go-ahead field goal. Stockton, who also threw two interceptions, fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia's Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson's game-winning kick. Auburn players swarmed the field.

Georgia saw its streaks of nine straight wins over Auburn and 53 consecutive wins over unranked teams come to an end in a loss that also will end the Bulldogs’ short one-week stay atop the AP Top 25. Auburn beat the Bulldogs on the ground. Tailback Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury to start for Georgia but was ineffective, gaining only 19 yards on nine carries.

Georgia trailed 24-14 before rallying with a 42-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. Stockton led a tying touchdown drive that began at the Georgia 6 and covered 94 yards in 13 plays, capped by his 4-yard pass to London Humphreys.

Stockton’s two interceptions doubled his previous season total through six games. The Bulldogs also were hurt by mistakes, including three personal foul penalties. After Georgia took a 14-0 lead, Auburn scored the next 24 points. Georgia looked dominant in the opening minutes, even after Stockton had to leave after hitting the field helmet-first on the first play of the game. Ryan Puglisi completed each of his three passes, including a 41-yarder to Craig Dandridge Jr., before Dwight Phillips’ 15-yard scoring run.

Stockton returned for the next possession and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lawson Luckie for the 14-0 lead.

The Tigers, coming off an open week, scored the final 17 points of the first half in an impressive answer to giving up the first 14 points. Brown threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod, but his lead role in the Tigers’ running attack was most valuable. Brown wore down the Georgia defense with his physical runs. Jeremiah Cobb also was effective as the running back complement to Brown’s lead role.