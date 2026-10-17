“No Kings” protesters to gather across Alabama ahead of the midterms

Fifteen Alabama communities are planning to stage “No Kings” protests just days ahead of the November mid-terms. Previous days including hand drawn signs, chanting, and colorful costumes. Tuscaloosa, Auburn, Athens, Selma, Mobile, Birmingham, Dadeville, Oxford, Foley, Fort Payne, and Oneonta are among the cities where protests are planned. Behind the get-out-the-vote message during today's protests, are concerns among members of the Alabama League of Women Voters.

The non-partisan organization is urging state residents to take steps to make sure their voice is heard on November 3rd. APR news sat down to talk with League President Kim Bailey to discuss a list of deadlines voters in Alabama face ahead of the mid-terms, which could tip the balance of political power in the U.S. House and Senate. Typically when APR conducts an interview like this, the conversation is usually about getting voters to the polls. This year, Bailey voiced concerns about people being able to vote. News accounts talk about possible action by the White House to send FBI or ICE agents to voting precincts.

“Well, we are just asking people to be aware to report anything that they see, but to assume that you are going to be able to vote as always, that do not let that intimidate you, and we just ask you to go and vote like you always do,” said Bailey.

Bailey is referring to the phone number “866-Our-Vote.” It’s a service run by the group “Election Protection,” which staffs its 866 number with trained volunteers who are meant to answer questions about voter registration and finding your precinct, Bailey says its also for anything unusual happening during the November, 3rd midterm election, like the presence of federal agents at polling sites.

Bailey confesses that the threats of possible presence or intervention by ICE, the FBI, or the DOJ makes the November 3rd more unusual this time around for Alabama voters, and citizens around the nation.

“It is quite unprecedented,” she said. “Certainly, in my lifetime, it is, and I would imagine most of your listeners as well. So it is. But again, we will persevere, and we will, you know, go and cast your ballot as every citizen has the right to do.”

Monday is the first in a list of deadlines looming as voters prepare to cast their ballots on November 3rd. October 19th is the last day Alabamians can register to cast a vote during the midterms. Kim Bailey says there’s more for residents to worry about than forgetting to sign up to participate.

“Well, first, if if you're not registered, register, and if you're an Alabama resident, you can do that online,” she said. “So it's very easy. Go to the Secretary of State's website, and you can fill out the online application to register. If you are already registered. Go to the Secretary of State's website and check your status to make sure that you are an active voter and not inactive. If you're inactive, then you will need to re-register. And again, you can do that using the online form

There's a list of “gotchas” that could keep an applicant from making their way through the process of registration and casting a ballot on election day. That includes people who have moved or changed their names or otherwise need to update their registration. Bailey says the worry is complacency among voters who have been on the rolls for a long time, and think everything is okay without looking.

“We know people who have been voters for decades have not moved, and nothing has changed, and they have been marked as inactive,” Bailey said. “So really, everyone needs to check just to be sure that you know that when they get to the polls, they don't have any issues, because if now if you are inactive when you go to cast your ballot, you can ask for a voter re-identification form, and that will the the poll workers should be able to give you that form. You fill that out, and then you can still cast your ballot.”

Along those lines, Bailey talks about the documentation Alabamians need to bring with them on election day. A drivers license may be the most obvious example of a photo ID. Bailey says there are others.

“Of course your driver's license. You can get an ID through the Secretary of State's office or from your local election officials. That's just a picture ID. You can use your student ID. You can use a military ID. There are many many options that they accept. I believe they accept if you have a they'd be like a pistol permit. I think they accept something anything with a picture on it and your address."

Voters who show up at the polls with being registered do have an alternate to validating their eligibility to cast a ballot. Poll workers can supply these individuals with a form to apply “same day” registration.

“If you fill out the form and they will give you a ballot, it's not a provisional ballot,” Bailey said. “It is a regular ballot that they will give you to cast. Yes. So there will be. It should be fairly. It'll take you just a little bit longer because you have to fill out that form, but other than that, it will be just like or your any other election day.

After Monday’s deadline, Bailey is worried about one set for October 27th. That’s the last day voters can apply by mail for an absentee ballot. The concern appears to focus on depending on the United States Postal Service to get that application to election officials on time. Bailey suggests voters mail those absentee ballot requests as soon as possible to avoid USPS delivering those items late, after the deadline.

And November 3rd is election day.

