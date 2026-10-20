Alabama may be missing key players for Homecoming game

Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams' availability is uncertain for the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide's home game against Texas A&M on Saturday. Coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Coleman-Williams will be reevaluated as the week progresses. ESPN reported Saturday that the junior underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after dealing with a meniscus injury for three weeks.

Coleman-Williams also sustained a concussion in Alabama’s 20-17 loss to Georgia on Oct. 10 and did not play in a 26-10 loss at Tennessee last weekend.

“All these guys are kind of in the same area, in the same window,” DeBoer said, discussing Coleman-Williams and several other injured players.

Alabama has an open week after hosting the Aggies (4-3, 1-3), which would give Coleman-Williams extra time to recover if he sits out a second consecutive game. The team captain led Alabama with 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns through its first six games. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday the team missed him in more ways than his production.

“He just is such a presence and a positive influence on the players,” Grubb said.

Alabama has scored just three second-half points in its last two games, both losses. The Crimson Tide committed four turnovers and were 2 of 13 on third downs against the Volunteers. Grubb said Derek Meadows saw the biggest increase in workload among Alabama’s receivers, while Rico Scott and Lotzeir Brooks played amounts similar to their usual workloads.

Coleman-Williams left the Georgia game twice. Already wearing a brace on his right knee, he landed awkwardly on his opposite leg while attempting to catch a deep pass before halftime. He returned after the break but left again following a hit to the head from Georgia safety KJ Bolden.

DeBoer said Monday that cornerback Zabien Brown would be evaluated throughout the week after sustaining a lower-leg injury at Tennessee. Running back EJ Crowell also suffered a lower-leg injury against the Vols. DeBoer said he did not expect the freshman to practice early this week and he would continue evaluating him over the next few days.

Starting center Racin Delgatty, who missed Saturday’s game, is progressing but remains week to week. Defensive tackle Terrance Green, who also missed the Tennessee game, is progressing and remains week to week, DeBoer said.