How to know which Alabama Congressional district in Alabama is yours

Voters in Alabama might be in a different U.S. House district in the coming mid term election, compared to the last time they cast a ballot. All seven of the state’s seats in the House of Representatives are up for election, as is one position in the U.S. Senate. It’s the House races that may cause confusion as to where people get vote. GOP lawmakers and the U.S. Supreme Court changed the map for District 2, following the decision in the SCOTUS case Louisiana versus Calais. That act also changed the shape of the districts for voters in districts one, six, and seven.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office and the website Ballotpedia say there are a number of ways for state voters to confirm which U.S House district they’re in, after the map for district 2 was switched to one reportedly favoring the GOP. Here’s a link called the Alabama Secretary of State’s “Voter View” tool. Residents can also read their hardcopy of their sample ballot, or view the one on the Secretary of State’s website. Your local registrar’s office can also offer assistance. The website Ballotpedia also has a sample ballot look-up tool that can help confirm which House district a voter resides. The U.S. House also has a website that uses a resident’s zipcode to locate their district.

In the Alabama race for U.S. House District 2, political heavy hitters are visiting the state to stump for either Republican Rhett Marques or Democrat Shomari Figures. Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Gubernatorial candidate Doug Jones, and former Montana Senator Jon Tester will campaign with Figures on Thursday in Dothan and Montgomery ahead of the November third mid term election.

President Donald Trump continued his midterm campaign swing with a rally in deep red Alabama this month, returning to the place where he drew his first mega crowd but is hardly considered a top midterm battleground. With just weeks to go before elections that will determine control of Congress, Trump urged his supporters to back Republicans including Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for Alabama governor, and state Rep. Rhett Marques, who is seeking to flip Alabama’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District. His decision to spend so much time in deep red states underscores his party’s uphill climb and his dismal poll numbers.