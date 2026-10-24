Democrats include Alabama in digital ad blitz before the midterms

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting nonwhite voters with new digital ads across 42 districts. The five new digital ads are aimed at forty two districts across twenty states where nonwhite voters will help determine outcomes. Alabama is among those states where incumbent Representative Shomari Figures is running in a district flipped back to an older map that reportedly favors the GOP.

APR Gulf coast correspondent Cori Yonge reported this week on how that older map, imposed following the U.S. Supreme Court decision Louisiana versus Calais, along with straight ticket voting, where citizens can vote “all Republican” or “all Democrat” is creating a challenge for Figures. His GOP opponent is Rhett Marques who is supported by President Trump.

Black voters are seeing a spot on gas prices featuring Trump saying, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.” The ads will reach Republican-held and Democratic-held districts in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The $1 million ad campaign, shared first with The Associated Press, hits Republicans on inflation, especially on gas and groceries, and on Trump’s aggressive immigration tactics. Latino voters are seeing an add titled, “Pledge,” depicting federal agents’ mass deportation efforts and a voiceover saying, “Republicans broke their promise to America.” Asian American and Pacific Islander voters are targeted with an ad about grocery prices, while young AAPI voters will see a distinct 15-second clip.