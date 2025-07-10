Cooper Townsend

This Monday marks the one hundred and thirteenth birthday of folk singer Woody Guthrie. The composer of classic tunes like “This Land is Your Land” went onto to inspire younger musicians like Bob Dylan. Woody Guthrie also suffered from the neurodegenerative ailment known as Huntington’s Disease. APR student reporter Cooper Towsend attended a unique event that benefits patients with Huntington’s. And, don’t be surprised when Superman and Spider-man get mentioned.

