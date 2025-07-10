Digital Media Center
Cooper Townsend

APR newsroom intern

Cooper Townsend is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He covered a unique fundraiser in Huntsville where players of the board game Heroclix raise money to support patients with the neurodegenerative ailment known as Huntington's Disease.

    This Monday marks the one hundred and thirteenth birthday of folk singer Woody Guthrie. The composer of classic tunes like “This Land is Your Land” went onto to inspire younger musicians like Bob Dylan. Woody Guthrie also suffered from the neurodegenerative ailment known as Huntington’s Disease. APR student reporter Cooper Towsend attended a unique event that benefits patients with Huntington’s. And, don’t be surprised when Superman and Spider-man get mentioned.