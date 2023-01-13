Selma SunAPR news collaborator
Alabama Public Radio is proud to collaborate with the Selma Sun and its publishers Cindy Fisher, Brad Fisher, and Debrah Fisher. Past stories have included the renovation of the St James Hotel, the rescue of historic homes in Selma, and the announcement of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act by Congresswoman Terri Sewell at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge
-
Hard hit Selma are beginning the process of repair and recovery following a massive tornado hit that injured dozens of residents, and killed more in neighboring Autauga County.