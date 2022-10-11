No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama
Alabama Public Radio spent nine months investigating the effort to find and preserve slave burial grounds in the state. We also heard from the families of these kidnapped Africans. Along with bondage of their ancestors, these African Americans are dealing with a system that reduced their great-great grandparents to nameless property. This leaves them with the near impossible job of tracing their family roots—a situation not shared by their white neighbors.