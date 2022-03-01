For the 1st time, 2 women are seated behind the president during a State of the Union

History was made at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night.

For the first time, two women were seated on the platform behind the president during a State of the Union address.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind Biden during his joint address to Congress last year, but that speech was not an official State of the Union address.

They flanked the president tonight for his first official State of the Union speech.

