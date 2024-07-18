Digital Media Center
WATCH: Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Trump is expected to speak starting at around 10 p.m. ET. NPR's live special video coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

