Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Trump Middle East trip and Biden book are on political radar screen this week

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins invite Rick Klein of ABC News and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss the takeaways from President Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week, conservative opposition to President Trump’s spending bill, and what Democrats are saying about new claims this week about former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity as he sought reelection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate