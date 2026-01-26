Digital Media Center
How 'friends of Trump' helped 'Bitcoin Jesus' avoid prison for tax dodging

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:08 AM CST

Roger Ver, a billionaire known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” avoided prison for tax evasion after a direct appeal to President Trump.

His case highlights the extent to which the Trump administration has eroded white-collar criminal enforcement, and it raises the profile of a group of connected lawyers known as the ‘friends of Trump.’

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with ProPublica’s Avi Asher-Schapiro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

