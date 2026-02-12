Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

‘We’re human’: Swing voters struggle with the morality of immigration enforcement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:59 AM CST

Swing voters are a key voting bloc in American politics. So what are they thinking at the one-year mark of President Trump’s term?

Seven swing voters in Arizona gave a mixed verdict. Some supported Trump’s immigration crackdown, while others said his tactics have caused chaos and gone too far. On the economy, anxiety outweighed optimism, with housing, health care and groceries topping the list of concerns.

We talk about the results with Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate