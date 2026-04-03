Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

TSA paychecks are back. For the Coast Guard, not yet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

Transportation Security Administration workers have started receiving back pay. However, tens of thousands of other Department of Homeland Security employees are still going without.

Some civilian Coast Guard workers haven’t been paid in more than six weeks.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Donnie Brzuska, a communications officer with Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, which has fielded hundreds of requests for help.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate