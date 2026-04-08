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Rising electricity costs have led to surging interest in utility board elections

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

A typically low-profile utility board election in Arizona on Tuesday night saw an unprecedented turnout.

As electricity costs rise, people are more interested than ever in having a say in who sets their water and energy rates.

Grist senior staff writer Jake Bittle joins Here & Now to put into a broader context how tensions over utility boards like the Salt River Project in Arizona are playing out across the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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