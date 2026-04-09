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As FEMA strains, one worker says the warning signs came early

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 10:49 AM CDT
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building is seen on May 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. According to an internal agency review obtained by CNN, FEMA “is not ready” for hurricane season which begins on June 1. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building is seen on May 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. According to an internal agency review obtained by CNN, FEMA “is not ready” for hurricane season which begins on June 1. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Abby McIlraith joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency straight out of college, calling it her dream job. But after seeing disaster victims struggle to get help, she signed an open letter warning the agency was putting the public at risk. Soon after, she was placed on leave.

Now, as FEMA faces a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, staffing losses, and calls to shift disaster response to states, her story is raising bigger questions about whether the agency is ready for what’s next.

McIlraith tells her story to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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