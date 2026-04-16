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Georgia swing voters 'angry,' 'concerned,' 'hopeful' about the war in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Swing voters are expected to be crucial in the upcoming midterm elections. Focus group moderator Rich Thau recently checked in with swing voters in Georgia. When asked how the war in Iran makes them feel, a man named Joe said, “angry,” a voter named Chris said, “concerned,” and a woman named Natalie said, “hopeful.” Thau uses just their first names.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Thau, who runs the firm Engagious, which hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project.

Editor’s note: NPR is a partner on the Swing Voter Project. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
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