Photos: The aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner ended abruptly Saturday night after gunfire was exchanged between suspect Cole Allen and Secret Service agents at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. One agent was injured after having been shot in his bulletproof vest and has been released from the hospital.
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several White House staff and cabinet members, who were not injured, were rushed from the hotel.
Allen, who is believed to have traveled from Torrance, Calif. to Washington, D.C., was arrested on the scene and is currently in custody.
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