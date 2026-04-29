Supreme Court looks at Trump administration efforts to end TPS status for Haitians and Syrians

Supreme Court justices are looking at whether the Trump administration should be able to end the temporary protected status designations for Haiti and Syria.

TPS has allowed hundreds of thousands of Haitians and thousands of Syrians to live and work in the U.S. based on conditions in those countries.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Viles Dorsainvil of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, and Chris Hajec, deputy general counsel for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which has an amicus brief in the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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