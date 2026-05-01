Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Kimmel, Comey and free speech

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT

President Trump is again calling for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke he says crossed the line. At the same time, former FBI director James Comey has been indicted after the president accused him of threatening his life over a photo Comey posted of seashells arranged on a beach.

The two episodes, while separate, are adding to a broader debate about free speech.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with voters in Maryland about how this is landing beyond Washington and shared what he heard with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate