How the SCOTUS voting rights ruling could affect Congress, according to Eric Holder

Updated May 4, 2026 at 3:37 PM CDT

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that Louisiana's 2024 election map, which created a second majority-Black congressional district, was "an unconstitutional racial gerrymander." The high court's ruling reinterprets longstanding protections under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in places with racially polarized voting. According to experts, the ruling is expected to diminish minority representation across all levels of government.

Following the high court's April 29 decision, Louisiana suspended its upcoming primaries for the U.S. House, while the rest of the state's primaries, including for the U.S. Senate, will proceed. It is unclear when the House races will continue. The state's Republican governor says they'll be suspended "until July 15, 2026 or until such time as determined by the Legislature." It is expected that the Republican majority legislature will redraw the map to eliminate at least one of the Democratic-held seats that would have represented that majority Black district.

As Republicans push redistricting efforts in numerous states, Democrats are working on their own strategy in response to the Supreme Court ruling. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee is leading the Democratic Party's strategy. The committee's chairman, Eric Holder, says their numbers show that 12 to 19 seats in the South's majority-minority opportunity zones are at risk due to the ruling.

Holder says NDRC will use every mechanism it can to combat the potential loss of seats. "The 14th Amendment still bans racial discrimination in voting. We'll look to state courts. We have filed a lawsuit already against what Louisiana is trying to do in the Louisiana state courts," Holder said in an interview with Morning Edition. "We'll do whatever it is that we possibly can."

"It is going to be a rough few years. But I am actually confident that a galvanized American people, focused American people, can right the system," Holder added. "Then ultimately it is going to be Congress that is going to have to pass laws to ban partisan and racial gerrymandering."

According to Holder, the Supreme Court's decision puts at risk a substantial number of seats currently held by African Americans across all levels of voting, from congressional seats to state and local elections.

While in discussion with NPR's Michel Martin, Holder talked about Democrats' plans after the ruling, why analysts consider the ruling an emergency regarding Black representation and where he sees the redistricting battle going.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The web copy was written by Brittney Melton and edited by Treye Green .

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